Brazil government invites sectors to set own emissions goals under Paris pledge

Published 19:52 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 19:52 on May 20, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The government of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants all the country’s economic sectors to set their own emissions goals provided the targets collectively deliver its pledge to the Paris Agreement.