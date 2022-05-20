California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices slid closer to falling into the double digits this week, marking a new 4.5-year low for the clean fuels programme.
LCFS Market: California prices sink towards $100 as bear market continues
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices slid closer to falling into the double digits this week, marking a new 4.5-year low for the clean fuels programme.
