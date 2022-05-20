VCM initiative delays publication of Core Carbon Principles to Q4

Published 17:03 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 17:36 on May 20, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The cross-stakeholder Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) updated its timeline for publishing its long-awaited carbon offset quality standards on Friday, delaying their release by one quarter to Q4, with the public consultation on draft guidelines pushed back two months to July.