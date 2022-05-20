The cross-stakeholder Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) updated its timeline for publishing its long-awaited carbon offset quality standards on Friday, delaying their release by one quarter to Q4, with the public consultation on draft guidelines pushed back two months to July.
VCM initiative delays publication of Core Carbon Principles to Q4
