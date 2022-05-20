EU Parliament vote reignites debate on role of carbon removals

The European Commission should assess and spell out how to enhance carbon dioxide removals (CDR) in a new legislative proposal by no later than 2025, the European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) said in a vote on the bloc’s carbon market earlier this week.