VCM demand bulge for carbon removals needs integrity pairing –report

Published 21:19 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 21:19 on May 20, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

There are no durable CO2 removal credits being offered from projects issuing carbon credits in 2021-22 on the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a report that assesses trends across the four largest offset registries, and also points out other challenges with carbon offset supply.