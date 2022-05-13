Taiwan climate bill passes first reading, but legislators vague on carbon pricing

Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan on late Thursday signed off on the first reading of the island’s revised climate bill that would put the government’s 2050 net zero target into law, but the document remains vague on the level of a planned carbon levy as well as potential use of international offsets.
