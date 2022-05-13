The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will work with Japan Exchange Group (JPX) to build a trading platform for the country’s domestic emissions market that will be operated as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei reported Friday.
JPX to operate exchange for Japan’s voluntary carbon market -media
