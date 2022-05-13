JPX to operate exchange for Japan’s voluntary carbon market -media

Published 11:16 on May 13, 2022

The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will work with Japan Exchange Group (JPX) to build a trading platform for the country’s domestic emissions market that will be operated as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei reported Friday.