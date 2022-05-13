Asia Pacific > JPX to operate exchange for Japan’s voluntary carbon market -media

JPX to operate exchange for Japan’s voluntary carbon market -media

Published 11:16 on May 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:16 on May 13, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will work with Japan Exchange Group (JPX) to build a trading platform for the country’s domestic emissions market that will be operated as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei reported Friday.

