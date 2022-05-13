Brazilian cap-and-trade decree to cover agricultural sector, incorporate voluntary market

Brazil’s national cap-and-trade system will go beyond the industrial and power sectors to include agriculture, and also allow voluntary market projects to generate credits eligible for compliance use, according to a draft of the presidential decree seen by Carbon Pulse.