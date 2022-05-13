Loophole for biomass means 15% of EU ETS emissions currently ignored -report

A loophole in EU policy that means CO2 emissions from burning biomass for energy not currently included in the ETS could add an additional 15% to the scheme's total emissions, according to a report from an environmental group.