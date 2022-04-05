(Updates with details on voted amendments)
UPDATE – European Parliament backs extension of strengthened MSR
The full European Parliament voted to approve an extension of the withdrawal rate of the EU carbon market’s supply-curbing MSR on Tuesday, an early indication of lawmaker resolve on climate ambition in the face of the Ukraine war and sky-high energy prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.