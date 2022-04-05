The company behind the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) facility has raised $650 million in equity to scale up its carbon removal facilities as it aims to reach multi-million tonne removal capacity, the firm said on Tuesday.
DAC firm raises $650 mln to scale carbon removal capacity
The company behind the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) facility has raised $650 million in equity to scale up its carbon removal facilities as it aims to reach multi-million tonne removal capacity, the firm said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.