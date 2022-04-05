EUAs dropped on Tuesday as demand and activity remained low-key, while coal prices jumped to their highest in four weeks after reports and ultimately confirmation that the EU is preparing to ban Russian imports.
Euro Markets: Carbon weakens in thin trade while coal surges amid EU plans to ban Russian imports
EUAs dropped on Tuesday as demand and activity remained low-key, while coal prices jumped to their highest in four weeks after reports and ultimately confirmation that the EU is preparing to ban Russian imports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.