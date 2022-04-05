A Spanish bank is to launch a new carbon business line for compliance and voluntary markets and has hired a veteran to front up the Madrid-based team, while a major trading house has bolstered its carbon line-up with another expert hire.
Spanish bank to open new carbon markets business, hires market veteran
