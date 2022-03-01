EUAs extended their recent losses in early Tuesday trading as investors continued to unwind positions in carbon, while energy markets were led higher by coal as the conflict in Ukraine deepened.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs extended their recent losses in early Tuesday trading as investors continued to unwind positions in carbon, while energy markets were led higher by coal as the conflict in Ukraine deepened.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.