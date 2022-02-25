Speculators’ CCA net length hits 9-mth low amid Q1 auction, as emitters build holdings

Published 22:27 on February 25, 2022 / Last updated at 22:27 on February 25, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial participants parted with more California Carbon Allowances this week prior to the publication of results from the Q1 WCI auction, while compliance entities’ net short shrank to the smallest amount since May, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.