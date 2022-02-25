The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) request for an expedited schedule in a lawsuit to publish the state’s RGGI-aligned regulation, which green groups said will delay its entrance to the Northeast US cap-and-trade market until at least July.
Pennsylvania RGGI linkage slips to Q3 as court denies expedited lawsuit to publish regulation
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) request for an expedited schedule in a lawsuit to publish the state’s RGGI-aligned regulation, which green groups said will delay its entrance to the Northeast US cap-and-trade market until at least July.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.