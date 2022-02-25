Pennsylvania RGGI linkage slips to Q3 as court denies expedited lawsuit to publish regulation

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday denied the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) request for an expedited schedule in a lawsuit to publish the state’s RGGI-aligned regulation, which green groups said will delay its entrance to the Northeast US cap-and-trade market until at least July.