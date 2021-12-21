Australia Market Roundup: Regulator announces next ERF auction as analysts tip ACCU ‘supercycle’

Published 01:33 on December 21, 2021 / Last updated at 01:33 on December 21, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The next Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) will be held in April, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Tuesday, even as the biannual event is set to shed its importance as private demand is hoovering up all available offset supply at record high prices.