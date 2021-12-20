VCM Report: VERs extend year-end slump as some sellers give in

Published 20:57 on December 20, 2021 / Last updated at 20:57 on December 20, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slipped in most standardised categories this week as a limited amount of sellers accepted lower levels while many participants eyed a new year recovery.