Another London-based hedge fund has reported big gains this year stemming from bullish bets in EU carbon.
Another London hedge fund reports stellar gains in 2021 from EU carbon
Another London-based hedge fund has reported big gains this year stemming from bullish bets in EU carbon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.