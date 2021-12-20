WCI to run Washington carbon allowance auctions after state rejoins alliance

Published 21:56 on December 20, 2021 / Last updated at 22:15 on December 20, 2021

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced it has signed an agreement with WCI, Inc. to provide a platform for allowances sales under its forthcoming cap-and-trade programme, a decade after the state left the North American climate collaborative it helped jumpstart.