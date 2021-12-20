The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced it has signed an agreement with WCI, Inc. to provide a platform for allowances sales under its forthcoming cap-and-trade programme, a decade after the state left the North American climate collaborative it helped jumpstart.
WCI to run Washington carbon allowance auctions after state rejoins alliance
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced it has signed an agreement with WCI, Inc. to provide a platform for allowances sales under its forthcoming cap-and-trade programme, a decade after the state left the North American climate collaborative it helped jumpstart.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.