Brussels to force gas suppliers to disclose CO2 content in EU gas bills – leaked document

Published 19:16 on November 22, 2021 / Last updated at 19:35 on November 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU gas suppliers may soon have to disclose the share of renewable and low carbon gas they sell within each member state and in total, as well as the carbon footprint for gas sold over the previous year, according to a leaked draft circulated on Monday.