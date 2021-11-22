Several nations baulk at 2050 net zero shipping goal as IMO talks resume

Several countries attempted to block efforts to raise the shipping sector’s emissions target to a 2050 net zero goal on Monday, as week-long talks begin at the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO).