Xpansiv taps second CME veteran for carbon market role

Published 18:43 on November 22, 2021 / Last updated at 18:43 on November 22, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A senior employee at CME Group has taken on a carbon markets role at Xpansiv, marking the latest recent hire to depart the US-based exchange for the ESG commodities trading platform.