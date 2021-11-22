Portugal became the fourth EU nation to shut down its last remaining coal power plant over the weekend, with the Pego facility closing down on schedule amid record-high carbon prices.
Portugal closes last coal power plant, becoming fourth coal-free EU nation
Portugal became the fourth EU nation to shut down its last remaining coal power plant over the weekend, with the Pego facility closing down on schedule amid record-high carbon prices.
