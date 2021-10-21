EU leaders are expected to postpone a deal on bloc-wide measures to tackle surging energy prices this week, as several snubbed pleas from poorer nations and draft text deferred a decision to ministers.
EU leaders likely to postpone deal on energy crisis, ETS intervention
EU leaders are expected to postpone a deal on bloc-wide measures to tackle surging energy prices this week, as several snubbed pleas from poorer nations and draft text deferred a decision to ministers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.