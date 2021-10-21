Oil and gas firms not aligning emissions cuts with Paris goals -report

Published 19:00 on October 21, 2021 / Last updated at 10:00 on October 21, 2021 / Americas, EMEA, International, Uncategorized, US / No Comments

Most public oil and gas companies have not set emissions reduction targets that align with the Paris Agreement’s objective to limit the rise in the global temperature to below 1.5C, new research has found.