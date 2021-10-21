Pilot Russian carbon trades to start next year, with at least three regional schemes eyed

Published 23:41 on October 21, 2021 / Last updated at 23:54 on October 21, 2021

Pilot trading in Russia’s domestic carbon market is expected to start before the end of next year, according to a senior bank official, with at least three regions looking to launch pricing schemes.