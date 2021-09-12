Indonesia pulls out of Norway REDD deal over payment delay

Published 03:35 on September 12, 2021 / Last updated at 03:35 on September 12, 2021

Indonesia has terminated its decade-long deforestation partnership with Norway after a lengthy delay in the first results-based payment, which the European country had pledged to make last year.