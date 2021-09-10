EU Market: EUAs dive below €61 as Nord Stream 2 launch confirmed

Published 21:22 on September 10, 2021 / Last updated at 23:56 on September 10, 2021

EUA prices on Friday slipped further from this week's record high, losing more than €2 at one point on profit-taking and as Russia announced that Nord Stream 2 (NS2) was complete and would begin transmitting gas before the end of the year.