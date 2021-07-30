Speculators add to California carbon positions, regulated entities trim holdings

WCI speculative firms bolstered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions this week as prices declined on the secondary market, while emitters cut their net holdings for the first time in two weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.