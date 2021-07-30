Speculators add to California carbon positions, regulated entities trim holdings
Published 21:24 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:24 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI speculative firms bolstered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions this week as prices declined on the secondary market, while emitters cut their net holdings for the first time in two weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
