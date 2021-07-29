EMEA > Two Bulgarian coal plants may have under-reported EU ETS emissions -media investigation

Two Bulgarian coal plants may have under-reported EU ETS emissions -media investigation

Published 21:23 on July 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:23 on July 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Two privately-owned Bulgarian coal-fired plants may have saved around €30 mln in EU ETS obligations by under-declaring verified emissions covered by the EU ETS, according to a media investigation.

