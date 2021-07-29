EMEA > UK’s Drax reports 56% drop in ETS-based output as coal stockpile clears

UK’s Drax reports 56% drop in ETS-based output as coal stockpile clears

Published 20:08 on July 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:08 on July 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

UK utility Drax notched a 56% year-on-year cut in its ETS-covered generation for H1, after the company had largely drawn down its coal stockpiles.

UK utility Drax notched a 56% year-on-year cut in its ETS-covered generation for H1, after the company had largely drawn down its coal stockpiles.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software