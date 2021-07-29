UK’s Drax reports 56% drop in ETS-based output as coal stockpile clears
Published 20:08 on July 29, 2021 / Last updated at 20:08 on July 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
UK utility Drax notched a 56% year-on-year cut in its ETS-covered generation for H1, after the company had largely drawn down its coal stockpiles.
