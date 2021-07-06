ICAO moves forward CORSIA emissions recovery forecast, drops offset cost estimates

Published 17:01 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 18:27 on July 6, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Emissions under the global aviation offset programme CORSIA are expected to bounce back more quickly in the coming years, while carbon credit costs will still remain far below previously forecast levels, according to a committee of UN body ICAO’s Council.