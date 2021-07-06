Brussels draft seeks 2035 phaseout of EU ETS free allocation, FAZ reports
Published 17:43 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 18:32 on July 6, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission may propose phasing out carbon allowance free allocation from 2025 through 2035, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked draft document.
