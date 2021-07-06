Carbon Taxes > Brussels draft seeks 2035 phaseout of EU ETS free allocation, FAZ reports

Brussels draft seeks 2035 phaseout of EU ETS free allocation, FAZ reports

Published 17:43 on July 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:32 on July 6, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission may propose phasing out carbon allowance free allocation from 2025 through 2035, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked draft document.

