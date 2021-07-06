Asia Pacific > Malaysia to ensure voluntary carbon projects don’t interfere with NDC

Published 12:29 on July 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:29 on July 6, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Malaysia is drawing up guidelines for voluntary carbon market activities to ensure they don’t interfere with efforts to meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement, its environment minister said Tuesday.

