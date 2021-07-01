Carbon Pulse expands coverage of world’s largest CO2 markets with new reporter hires

Carbon Pulse has hired two new reporters to expand its coverage of the world’s two largest carbon markets.

Veteran journalist Alessandro Vitelli has joined the news and intelligence provider to report on the EU ETS and other European carbon markets, plus other matters including voluntary offsets and UN climate negotiations.

Vitelli is well known to the carbon world, having worked as a reporter and columnist for the past 18 years, specialising in climate and energy and covering both markets and policy.

Since leaving Bloomberg in 2015, he has worked as a freelance journalist for several news outlets including Montel, Gas Strategies, Interfax, S&P Platts and Petroleum Economist.

Vitelli will report on carbon markets and climate policy for Carbon Pulse from London, while continuing to freelance for a handful of other energy-related publications.

To the east, with trading about to begin in China’s carbon market – poised the be the world’s largest by coverage when it launches in the coming weeks – Jiefei Liu is a timely addition to Carbon Pulse’s Asia-Pacific team.

She joined from Argus, where she had covered the petroleum coke and biofuels markets since 2019. Before that she was a macro-economic reporter with Chinese news agency Caixin and a tech reporter with TechNode.com, following an internship at Bloomberg.

Based in Shanghai, Liu will primarily contribute to Carbon Pulse’s coverage of the Chinese ETS and fast-growing offset market, as well as follow the massive changes occurring in China’s energy and industrial sectors to put the world’s largest emitter on track to becoming carbon neutral by 2060.

Carbon Pulse plans to announce at least three more new hires by September, including a new Brussels based EU climate and energy reporter, a new expert journalist based in Canada, and an Asia-based net zero correspondent, as it ramps up coverage of carbon pricing schemes and climate action efforts worldwide.

