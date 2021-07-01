EMEA > France must put forward new climate measures within nine months, says court

France must put forward new climate measures within nine months, says court

Published 12:50 on July 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:50 on July 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

France must introduce new measures to combat climate change in the next nine months as the country is set to miss its emissions reduction targets, its top administrative court said on Thursday.

