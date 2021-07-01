France must put forward new climate measures within nine months, says court
Published 12:50 on July 1, 2021 / Last updated at 12:50 on July 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
France must introduce new measures to combat climate change in the next nine months as the country is set to miss its emissions reduction targets, its top administrative court said on Thursday.
France must introduce new measures to combat climate change in the next nine months as the country is set to miss its emissions reduction targets, its top administrative court said on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.