EU carbon price plans for buildings and transport “political suicide”, says lead ENVI lawmaker

Published 12:39 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 12:39 on June 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Bringing buildings and road transport into the EU ETS would be “political suicide” because of the cost the bloc’s poorest families would bear, according to the European Parliament’s environment committee chair.