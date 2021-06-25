EMEA > EU carbon price plans for buildings and transport “political suicide”, says lead ENVI lawmaker

EU carbon price plans for buildings and transport “political suicide”, says lead ENVI lawmaker

Published 12:39 on June 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:39 on June 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Bringing buildings and road transport into the EU ETS would be “political suicide” because of the cost the bloc’s poorest families would bear, according to the European Parliament’s environment committee chair.

Bringing buildings and road transport into the EU ETS would be “political suicide” because of the cost the bloc’s poorest families would bear, according to the European Parliament’s environment committee chair.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software