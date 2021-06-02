EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs slip as British auction weighs

Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs slip as British auction weighs

Published 20:01 on June 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:50 on June 2, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs lost nearly 2% on Wednesday as the market again struggled to absorb the day's two auctions, though they avoided the sharp sell-off triggered by the UK's inaugural sale two weeks earlier, while trading data on UKA holdings was published for the first time ever.

