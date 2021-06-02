Carbon Taxes > Morgan Stanley lifts long-term EU carbon price forecasts but warns of H2-21 pullback

Morgan Stanley lifts long-term EU carbon price forecasts but warns of H2-21 pullback

Published 20:08 on June 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:12 on June 3, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have nudged up their long-term EU carbon price forecasts, but they are expecting allowances to pull back during the second half of this year.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have nudged up their long-term EU carbon price forecasts, but they are expecting allowances to pull back during the second half of this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software