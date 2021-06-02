EMEA > EU joins forces with Bill Gates to mobilise $1 bln for clean energy tech

EU joins forces with Bill Gates to mobilise $1 bln for clean energy tech

The European Commission and Bill Gates’ climate venture Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will mobilise $1 billion (€820 million) to scale up clean energy technology, the EU’s executive announced on Wednesday in plans that include tapping EUA revenues.

