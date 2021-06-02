Brussels to keep low-carbon fuels out of updated renewables directive -EU official
Published 16:50 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 16:50 on June 2, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The upcoming revision of the EU’s renewable energy directive will not include any measures to promote low-carbon fuels, a European Commission senior official said Wednesday, partly as a result of pressure from green groups and progressive EU lawmakers.
The upcoming revision of the EU’s renewable energy directive will not include any measures to promote low-carbon fuels, a European Commission senior official said Wednesday, partly as a result of pressure from green groups and progressive EU lawmakers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.