ICIS head of European power and carbon analytics leaving to join boutique consultancy
Published 15:22 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 15:22 on June 2, 2021 / Bavardage, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The head of European power and carbon analytics at ICIS is leaving for a boutique consultancy, Carbon Pulse has learned.
The head of European power and carbon analytics at ICIS is leaving for a boutique consultancy, Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.