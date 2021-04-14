Canadian ETF provider seeks approval for carbon neutral North American blue chip index funds
Published 23:45 on April 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:47 on April 15, 2021 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A Canadian ETF provider has applied to introduce a series of funds that track major North American equity indexes while offsetting a portion of the emissions of the constituent companies.
