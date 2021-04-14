Americas > Canadian ETF provider seeks approval for carbon neutral North American blue chip index funds

Canadian ETF provider seeks approval for carbon neutral North American blue chip index funds

Published 23:45 on April 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:47 on April 15, 2021  /  Americas, Bavardage, Canada, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Canadian ETF provider has applied to introduce a series of funds that track major North American equity indexes while offsetting a portion of the emissions of the constituent companies.

A Canadian ETF provider has applied to introduce a series of funds that track major North American equity indexes while offsetting a portion of the emissions of the constituent companies.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software