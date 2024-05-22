BRIEFING: EUA price must hit €150/t to push ship owners to adopt greener fuel

Published 15:35 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:35 on May 22, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

EUAs need to be trading at least €150 per tonne to start incentivising ship owners to switch to biofuels in a subsidised environment, while the price would need to be markedly higher than that to ensure a shift to more expensive green fuels like ammonia or methanol, a freight manager told a conference Wednesday.