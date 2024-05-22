BRIEFING: EUA price must hit €150/t to push ship owners to adopt greener fuel
Published 15:35 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:35 on May 22, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
EUAs need to be trading at least €150 per tonne to start incentivising ship owners to switch to biofuels in a subsidised environment, while the price would need to be markedly higher than that to ensure a shift to more expensive green fuels like ammonia or methanol, a freight manager told a conference Wednesday.
EUAs need to be trading at least €150 per tonne to start incentivising ship owners to switch to biofuels in a subsidised environment, while the price would need to be markedly higher than that to ensure a shift to more expensive green fuels like ammonia or methanol, a freight manager told a conference Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.