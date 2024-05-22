Microsoft to buy 36k carbon removals from biochar producer, adds another 1 Mt to Danish BECCS deal

Published 15:38 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:38 on May 22, 2024 / Roy Manuell

Microsoft has signed an agreement to buy 36,000 tonnes of biochar from a Canadian producer, the firms announced on Wednesday, while the tech giant also increased by 1 million tonnes the purchase volume of an existing deal for Danish bioenergy removals.