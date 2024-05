Tech giants pledge to contract 20 mln nature-based voluntary carbon credits

Published 16:19 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:19 on May 22, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Four of the world's largest technology companies have joined forced under a new coalition to contract up to 20 million tonnes of nature-based voluntary carbon credits, they announced Wednesday.