FEATURE: World governments split on how to regulate voluntary carbon credits

Published 17:13 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 18:20 on May 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Middle East, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Governments are classifying voluntary carbon credits (VCCs) in diverse ways, often disagreeing on whether they are financial products, fragmenting voluntary carbon market (VCM) regulation.