Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:25 on May 22, 2024 / Last updated at 12:25 on May 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices were modestly firmer at midday on Wednesday as the market tested technical resistance levels after the weekly Commitment of Traders data showed investment funds increased their bearish bets for the first time in six weeks.