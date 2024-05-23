Major Chinese papermaker eyes voluntary carbon deals in Gabon

Published 04:44 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 04:44 on May 23, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Chinese forestry and paper company has teamed up with a local partner in Gabon to explore carbon project opportunities in a rare instance of a China-based firm looking outside its own borders for emissions reduction ventures.